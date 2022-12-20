The Los Angeles Rams are officially out of Playoff contention. After Week 15's loss against the Green Bay Packers, the Super Bowl LVI champions were eliminated, but are they the worst defenders of the title in NFL history?

After a terrible 2022 campaign, the Rams will give their crown to another team. They were eliminated by the Packers, entering to a not so honorable group of the worst defending Super Bowl champions.

Which are the worst defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history?

With three games left in the 2022 NFL season, the Rams have said goodbye to ther hopes of becoming back-to-back champions. They had some bumps on the road and they weren't able to solve them in order to keep their hopes alive.

If they are not able to win their last three games, the Rams will become the worst defending Super Bowl champions in history. Their final record would be 4-13, which of course is not the best after what they did last year.

Nowadays, the NFL has changed a lot and the league has increased the amount of games played. As today, the Denver Broncos hold the title of the worst defending champions with a 6-10 record in 1999. They won Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII with a compiled 26-6 record in regular season, but a year later they changed completely and finished last in the AFC West.

As a matter of fact, the Rams will have to AFC West teams in the end of their season. In Week 16 they will face the Broncos; then the Chargers and will end their season against the Seahawks. Will they be able to win at least one of those matches?