Baker Mayfield is no longer part of the Carolina Panthers roster. The quarterback will hit waivers this week, so here are the teams that should hire the quarterback for this 2022 NFL season.

Baker Mayfield's time at Carolina is over. The Panthers decided to cut the quarterback after a disappointing 2022 NFL season and he'll enter waivers this week. Which team should hire him now that he's free?

It has not been the best time for Baker Mayfield. After he left the Cleveland Browns, everyone thought he could have a second chance to prove what he's capable of with the Panthers, but he was unable to do it.

Unfortunately, he did not live up to the expectations with the NFC South team. Now, the Panthers decided to release him and stick to P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold, but where is Baker Mayfield going to play next?

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are living a great moment, but unfortunately they lost their two starting quarterbacks after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo got injured.

As today, Brock Purdy, 2022 MR. Irrelevant, is the only quarterback in the 49ers roster. As Baker Mayfield is available, they could sign him on waivers, but of course it won't be easy as they have a good record and there are other teams that could get him first.

Houston Texans

The most probable landing spot for Baker Mayfield is Houston. They currently have a 1-10 record and are at the bottom of AFC South, so they would be the first in waivers to sign him.

Davis Mills has not been the franchise quarterback they expected to be and he was even benched for Kyle Allen. It is true that they must give Baker Mayfield some weapons and go for some of them in the next NFL Draft or in the free-agency.

Los Angeles Rams

Should Baker Mayfield accept his backup quarterback role already? No player wants to do so, but some of them must do it for some years and wait for an opportunity in the future.

That's what Mayfield should expect if he joins the Rams. Matthew Stafford is on injury reserve and probably done for the year, so the former Browns player could end the season and fight for a chance to sit Stafford even though is unlikely to happen.

Indianapolis Colts

Jeff Saturday, Colts interim head coach, has said multiple times that his quarterback is Matt Ryan. Unfortunately, he has not lived up to the expectations with a 4-8 record.

This move would be thinking on the next season. The experienced Matt Ryan could teach Baker Mayfield for the rest of the campaign and then give him the team in 2023.