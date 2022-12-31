Week 17 will have a game of one of the most intense rivalries in the NFL between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Stelers. Here you will find the information you need about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this exciting match.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 17 in your country

The 2022 NFL regular season is ending and the AFC North will have an exciting game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 17. Here is more information about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this duel. You can do it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial), an option that includes the NFLRedZone Channel to not miss any touchdown on Sundays.

The Baltimore Ravens arrive to this game with the pressure on them to win and not let the Bengals get the title of their Division. It is still uncertain if Lamar Jackson will be available ash he has been dealing with an injury that list him as doubtful.

On the other side are the Steelers, a very disappointing squad this year. They have not been able to find a good substitute for Ben Roethlisberger, but a couple wins in the end of the season, in combination with other results, could give them a spot in the Wild Card round still.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Kick-Off Time

Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will clash on Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season on January 1st, 2023, at M&T Bank Stadium at Baltimore, Maryland.

Australia: 12:20 AM (January 2)

Canada: 8:20 PM

China: 9:15 AM (January 2)

Germany: 2:20 AM (January 2)

Ireland: 1:20 AM (January 2)

Mexico: 7:20 PM

UK: 1:20 AM (January 2)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have a clear favorite for this game as the Baltimore Ravens have a -145 on money line. If you think the Steelers will get the victory, they have a +120, according to BEtMGM.

