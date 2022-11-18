Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson shared the AFC North for several years, so they know each other very well. Now, the former Browns player talked about the Ravens quarterback's mom and he is totally in shock.

Lamar Jackson had a big domain over the Cleveland Browns when Baker Mayfield played there. The Baltimore Ravens had a 5-3 record against him and of course he is not happy about it.

After Mayfield left this summer to sign with the Panthers, he thought he would escape from Lamar Jackson, but fate will reunite them in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Baker's worst nightmares are back.

Baker Mayfield talks about Lamar Jackson's mom and the Ravens quarterback couldn't believe it

Rivalry is always very strong between Division rivals. Baker Mayfield can't forget what Lamar Jackson did to the Browns when he played there, but game recognizes game and there has been always respect between them.

Before their Week 11 matchup, where the Carolina Panthers will face the Baltimore Ravens, Baker Mayfield revealed a story including lamar Jackson's mom that surprised everybody.

"She told me stories, for me to get my a-- down to Florida and work out with him (Lamar Jackson) and I politely declined after a few beverages at the Heisman ceremony," Mayfield said. "She's intimidating. There's a reason why he's so tough."

When Lamar Jackson heard the story, he couldn't believe it. "By my mom?" the Ravens quarterback replied when Sarah Ellison told him about Mayfield's quotes. "He said he's intimidated by my mama!?" added while showing a shocked face.