One of the rumored trade targets for the offseason was supposed to be Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals, but that may not be the case. Find out what the director of player personnel Duke Tobin said about the wide receiver.

Franchises are starting to evaluate what paths they will use to build the best roster possible, so everything should be on the table. Trades are a way to acquire talent, with Tee Higgins projected to be one of the potential candidates to be dealt. Although the Cincinnati Bengals sent a harsh response to the rest of the league.

There are a lot of trade talks going on right now. The NFL Scouting Combine taking place in Indianapolis usually works as the ideal scenario for those moves. Conversations about players that could change jerseys are aplenty. The main one is obviously Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, but that looks like a complicated story.

These types of transactions include stars that think they deserve to get a contract extension playing for teams that might disagree. Cincinnati would certainly like to keep Higgins catching passes from QB Joe Burrow, although they have other financial decisions to make. That context made most think that a trade for the wideout could be likely.

Is Tee Higgins getting traded by the Cincinnati Bengals?

The Combine is gathering almost every executive in the NFL in one place. A wide range of protagonists spoke to the media on Tuesday in the opening day in Indianapolis, and that was one of the topics for this team. Their stance of a potential trade is very clear now based on what the Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said about it.

“I’m not in the business of making other teams better. Trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind. That’s their problem. If they want a receiver, go find your own. The trade stuff is a little ridiculous”, Tobin explained according to Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati Enquirer. This statement may be modified if the right offer is made, although that sounds a bit more improbable after this message to the rest of the league.