Both the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs seem to be after the same target in an attempt to help their respective quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills and Chiefs have become AFC heavyweights in the last few years. But needless to say, Buffalo still has plenty of work to do to keep up with Kansas City's level. Josh Allen is well aware of that, saying after Super Bowl LVII that his team should learn a thing or two about Patrick Mahomes and company.

The Chiefs have done what the Bills couldn't so far, which is to make it through the AFC Championship game and win Super Bowls. As a matter of fact, they even beat Buffalo for the divisional title in 2021.

But the Bills are not giving up hope yet, and they will try to continue building around Allen to finally succeed. Word on the street is they're going after a coveted player on the market who happens to be on the Chiefs' radar as well.

NFL Rumors: Bills could land Chiefs' target DeAndre Hopkins

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Pacman Jones reported the Bills are among a group of interested teams in Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Despite the competition, Pacman believes Buffalo could make it work because the wideout wants out of Arizona to win.

Though he didn't mention the Chiefs (the other teams Pacman talked about were the Patriots, Ravens, and Raiders), Kansas City has been linked with a potential move for Hopkins in the last few days.

It would make sense, since Mahomes has already lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. Meanwhile, Hopkins could also be the missing piece for the Bills to finally have a lethal offense that takes them to the next level.