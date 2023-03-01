The NFL draft will have a top player in Alabama’s quarterback, but there are some question marks regarding his size. Despite Bryce Young’s talent there are talks about his durability. Check out the age, height, weight, college stats, and social media of the potential n°1 overall pick.

The free agency is very near with potentially a lot of big names switching teams, although the Scouting Combine shifts the attention to the draft at least for a week. The main storyline there has quarterback Bryce Young at the center because of his measurements.

This is something that will be talked about all the way to when it’s time for the draft. The Alabama prospect is the top candidate to be the n°1 overall pick in April, so it’s no surprise scouts will analyze him as much as possible.

There hasn’t been a ton of successful quarterbacks of his size in the league. It is not only his height what could make teams be a bit concerned. His slim frame is the thing that could worry some general managers regarding his durability. But he will still probably land at the top for all he did with the Crimson Tide in the last couple of years.

How old is Bryce Young?

Young was born on July 25, 2001, so he is currently 21 years old. His place of birth was Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

How tall is Bryce Young?

There has been a ton of discussions regarding his measurements. Young is 6’0” tall or 1.83m tall, according to Alabama’s official website. That was put into question because most think he is closer to 5’10”, but that will be settled at the NFL Combine.

How much does Bryce Young weigh?

The other information that everyone will want to know about him is this one. Young weighs 194 lbs. or 88 kg., per the team’s official website.

Bryce Young’s college stats

Something that doesn’t get questioned rightfully so is his talent. The quarterback had a prolific career at the Crimson Tide to show for. Young was Mac Jones’ backup when they won the National Championship in the 2020 season. In his freshman year he played in seven games completing just 13 passes in 22 attempts for 156 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

His numbers exploded the following season in what was going to be his best one ever. Young threw for 4872 yards along with 47 touchdowns to only seven picks in 15 games. He ended with a 66.9 completion percentage finding his targets 366 times in 547 attempts. The quarterback received the honor of being named the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

As a junior he couldn’t replicate those stats. He finished with 3328 passing yards in 12 games, with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. Young completed 245 of his 380 attempts for a 64.5%, according to Sports Reference.

Does Bryce Young have any social media?

Young is on Instagram at @bryceyoung. He has 283,000 followers as of March 1 in spite of having made only 26 posts, although that will surely increase once he gets to the NFL. His social media presence adds a Twitter account at @_bryce_young for the QB.