The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road to the 2022-23 NFL playoffs may have not been pretty, but legendary quarterback Tom Brady has sent a warning to the rest of the league.

It has been a challenging year for Brady, who got divorced from longtime partner Gisele Bundchen while his team was struggling on the field. At some point, it looked like his decision to come out of retirement was heading for a terrible outcome.

In the end, the Bucs made the playoffs, but their losing record suggests they have plenty of work to do. However, Brady has reminded everyone that the playoffs are a completely different thing.

Tom Brady has a message for the Buccaneers’ doubters

“We have seven days to prepare, we’ve got kind of the whole week,” Brady said, as quoted by PewterReport.com. “I’m sure everyone’s a little bit day-to-day right now. I’m hoping we’re pretty healthy. I believe we’re going to be as healthy as we’ve been all year, which is kind of exciting to get some guys back that haven’t been in there and then see if we can go play our best football.

“It sucks being 8-9,” Brady continued. “You’re playing against teams that have way better records, 12-5, whatever it is. But you know what? The only thing that matters is who wins that day.”

What Brady said may seem pretty obvious. Teams that have an excellent performance in the regular season sometimes collapse in the playoffs, just like teams that look weak go further than predicted. However, many tend to forget that. This time, it’s the Bucs who seem to be underestimated.