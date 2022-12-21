Tom Brady is probably the most important player in the history of the New England Patriots. However, Kliff Kingsbury, the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, has revealed that Brady overshadowed him during their time together and that his career could've been very different without him.

When Tom Brady arrived to the NFL, no one expected great things coming from a 199th Draft pick. He proved everyone wrong to become a legend for the New England Patriots, but now Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals' head coach and his former teammate, has revealed his career could've been very different if Brady had not overshadowed him.

Kliff Kingsbury gets real on how Tom Brady overshadowed him

During Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, the Cardinals faced the Patriots in a very tough match for both parties. New England won against Arizona, which brought some not so good memories to Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals' head coach entered the league when the Patriots selected him in the six round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for him, Tom Brady already had proved his abbilities and there was no way that Kingsbury could've stolen the job.

“The total commitment, lifestyle, sleep, eat, study, work that he’s put into that, it’s insane,” Kingsbury said to ProFootball Talk. “When I got there, I thought I worked hard, then I watched what he did and put into it and it was on a whole different level. There’s a reason he’s the best there ever was.”