The Indianapolis Colts had a terrible season that has them at 4-10-1, so a change of quarterback isn’t that surprising. Head coach Jeff Saturday announced Nick Foles will replace Matt Ryan on MNF vs the LA Chargers. Find out when was his last start.

Indianapolis were in most headlines last weekend for their historic loss. Not since they were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, but for the way it all happened. That forced head coach Jeff Saturday to name Nick Foles as the starter on the next Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a great day for the Colts given they were up by 33 points vs the NFC North leaders in Minnesota. Although everything went to the trash when they began to fall one touchdown at a time. Suddenly it was a tight game that sent both to overtime, where the Vikings won 39-36 with a field goal.

That obligated the staff to make some changes to try to win in the rest of the season despite being almost eliminated from the playoffs. The decision was to bench Matt Ryan again, something that occurred earlier in the year when then Frank Reich opted to give Sam Ehlinger a chance. Now it’s going to be the time for Foles to show if he still can play in the NFL after a considerable time.

When was the last time Nick Foles started a game?

Foles had a game that put him in the history of the sport for all time. The Philadelphia Eagles were on a roll in 2017 with Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback, but the suffered a knee injury that left him out until the next season. Everything seemed lost until the veteran emerged with the best football month of his life.

In Super Bowl LII he led the team to a win over the New England Patriots in an offensive showdown vs Tom Brady. He ended up winning the MVP of the match, although he was never the same albeit for another good playoff run the following year. He had a forgettable stint in the Jacksonville Jaguars, and then another one in the Chicago Bears.

The QB also barely played this season for the Colts. He had a mere two snaps in a 24-0 defeat vs the Jaguars on week 2. That means the last time he began a game was a while ago. His last start was on week 16 of 2021 playing for the Bears vs the Seattle Seahawks. That happened on December 26, so it will be exactly one year after that occasion. He will have a tough challenge on MNF with the Chargers given he won’t have his best weapon in Jonathan Taylor.