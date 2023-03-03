The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to being in the news mainly because of their owner. Now, Jerry Jones arrived at the NFL Combine with a comparison between Tom Brady and Dak Prescott. Check out what he said about these quarterbacks.

The league has its most important executives in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. The past week general managers and head coaches were involved in media sessions, but the word of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was the one missing. With quarterback Dak Prescott under scrutiny, he brought up one of Tom Brady’s qualities to make a comparison.

Dallas had a regular season record of 12-5. They went to the playoffs, where they eliminated Brady in their best game of the year. Prescott had the night of his career that day in the wild card round, although that was forgotten after their next match.

Being eliminated by San Francisco yet again was hard to accept for the fans especially for how things went. It was the offense the main responsible, scoring only 12 points. Prescott returned to the center of attention for bad having thrown two interceptions that were too costly.

Jerry Jones' comparison between Dak Prescott and Tom Brady

One recurrent topic for the Cowboys is Prescott’s level of play. Last season he led the league with 15 interceptions despite being out for five games. The talk only increased when they were eliminated, but the front office has full trust in him. So much so that he compared Dak to Brady for having one specific in common.