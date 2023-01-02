Damar Hamlin is a very solid safety and has helped the Buffalo Bills build one of the best defenses in the entire NFL. Here is all the information about him regarding age, height, contract, career stats and social media.

The Buffalo Bills can presume of having one of the best defenses in the entire NFL. Damar Hamlin has helped them built it with great performances through the entire 2022 season. Here is more information about the safety regarding his age, height, contract, career stats and social media.

It is known that the Bills are the favorites to win the next Super Bowl. They are trying to live up to the expectations and give their fans the title after four failed attempts they have had.

The oddsmakers have them as favorites thanks to their very solid defense, which Damar Hamlin is part of. Here is more information about the safety and his complete profile.

How old is Damar Hamlin?

Damar Hamlin was born on March 24, 1998, so he is currently 24 years old. His place of birth was McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, U.S.

How tall is Damar Hamlin?

Damar Hamlin is 6’0” (1.83 m) and weights around 200 lbs (around 91 kg).

What is Damar Hamlin's contract?

Damar Hamlin is still in his rookie contract. He was drafted in 2021 by the Bills with the 212th pick. The safety signed until 2024 for 4 year, $3,640,476 and $160,476 guarantee.

What are Damar Hamlins career stats?

Damar Hamlin has played with Buffalo since 2021. The safety has played 29 games, with 4 passes defended, 1.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble.

Does Damar Hamlin have any social media?

You can find Damar Hamlin on Twitter as @HamlinIsland and on Instagram as @d.ham3, both are his official accounts.