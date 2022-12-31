The Arizona Cardinals have been under a tough stretch with injuries in the back half of the season. They will now be playing with their fourth starting quarterback in David Blough. Find out more about his age, height, contract, career stats, and social media.

The Arizona Cardinals have to be in the mix for the most disappointing team this year. They were supposed to improve their playoffs qualification from last season, but they were completely underwhelming. Now head coach Kliff Kingsbury made the decision of selecting David Blough as the starting quarterback.

This game vs Atlanta Falcons will give an opportunity to a new signal-caller. The torn ACL that Kyler Murray suffered in a week 14 loss vs the New England Patriots ended a year that was already very bad. Although since then it has all gone worse given injuries have chased them the whole time.

Colt McCoy is the one that stepped in first to replace Murray. But he had to leave his spot due to a concussion, so Trace McSorley got the start against Tom Brady last week. Arizona almost beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Kingsbury went for another substitution. Blough receiving this responsibility would also tie an NFL record regarding starting QBs in a season.

How old is David Blough?

Blough was born on July 31, 1995, so he is currently 27 years old. His place of birth was Carrollton, Texas, USA.

How tall is David Blough?

Blough is 6’1” and he also weights around 205 lbs.

What is David Blough’s contract?

Blough was signed by Arizona from the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. The quarterback got a one-year deal worth 965.000 dollars with the Cardinals, according to Spotrac. He is in the active roster of the Cardinals since December 14 following all the injuries in that position.

What are David Blough’s career stats?

Blough hasn’t been featured in a meaningful game for quite some time. Most of his snaps as of late where in games that were sealed, but he does have some experience. He started five weeks for the Detroit Lions in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of the Purdue Boilermakers due to all the injuries in the team.

In that year he threw for 984 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 94 of 174 pass attempts. Then he didn’t play much. In 2020 he completed six out of 10 throws with a pick entering late in a loss vs the Buccaneers, and in 2021 he couldn’t even record a single pass against the Eagles.

Does David Blough have any social media?

Blough is at @david_blough11 on Instagram.