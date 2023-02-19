Probably the most viral image during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII parade was Patrick Mahomes giving away the Vince Lombardi trophy, but did he really do it?

Everything is joy and excitement after a Super Bowl win, but Patrick Mahomes took it to another level. Cameras spotted the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback giving the Vince Lombardi trophy to a fan during their parade, but did he really do it?

The Super Bowl LVII gave Patrick Mahomes his second NFL ring. He was a key piece for the Chiefs to win against the Philadelphia Eagles and he even was recognized as the Most Valuable Player of the game due to his incredible performance.

After a stressful season, Mahomes was relieved after their victory and proved it during the Chiefs parade. He enjoyed every second of it and shared incredible moment with the fans, who will never forget how close they were to the quarterback.

Did Patrick Mahomes really give the Vince Lombardi trophy to a Chiefs fan?

Patrick Mahomes is really enjoying how it feels to be a two-time Super Bowl champion. The quarterback is living a dream, but he didn't forget the fans's support and shared a piece of the victory with them.

During the Super Bowl victory parade, Mahomes was spotted giving the Vince Lombardi away to a fan. He seemed to forget about it and immediately returned with his teammates. The image shocked everybody.

The NFL official Twitter account even posted the footage of the moment and no one could believe it. Was Patrick Mahomes really giving away the Vince Lombardi trophy just like that?

No.

The quarterback was not holding the real trophy. Another video reveals how Mahomes receives a replica from a fan, gives it to Kadarius Toney, and then he returns it to his owner.

In the video shared by the NFL it was impossible to see if it was the real one or not, but a Kansas City Chiefs sticker in the replica reveals that Mahomes was not so careless to give the original away just like that.

Anyways, Patrick Mahomes really enjoyed the moment and of course the fans will never forget what they shared with the quartback during the Super Bowl LVII victory parade.