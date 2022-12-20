Week 16 will be key for the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, head coach Nick Sirianni has given a troubling update for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys that could change the end of their 2022 NFL season.

It is time for another matchup of one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL. Week 16 will present the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, but now head coach Nick Sirianni has announced a troubling update for the Birds ahead of this duel.

The Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL nowadays, They have managed to dominate the NFC East, but they could lose their Division if they don't do things perfectly in their last three games.

In Week 16 they will face the Cowboys, their Division partners. A win by the Lonely Star could close things between both squads and unfortunately there's a new problem for Philadelphia that could give Dallas a huge advantage for their matchup.

Nick Sirianni confirms a huge trouble for the Eagles for their Week 16 game against the Cowboys

Nick Sirianni has built a very solid squad and that's why the Eagles are seen as a top candidate to win the next Super Bowl. Unfortunately, there have been some bumps on the road that might complicate things up for the end of their season.

Eagles' head coach talked about Jalen Hurts' injury and has confirmed a worrying update on his quarterback. Sirianni still doesn't know if his player will be able to play against the Cowboys in Week 16 next Saturday.

"He sprained his shoulder ... he is attacking his rehab," Sirianni said, via WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks. "We'll see what happens this week ... not something we deem long-term."

As today, Hurts has not been ruled out by Sirianni for their next game. Even though they have not clinched the Division title, it could be possible that Gardner Minshew plays in order to give their starting quarterback some extra rest for the two final games and the Playoffs.

"There's a chance he (Jalen Hurst) can play this week. He's a freak. He heals fast," Sirianni later told reporters on Tuesday. "I will not rule him out this week."