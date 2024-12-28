The Pittsburgh Steelers shook up their quarterback room before the 2024 season by signing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. It’s the beginning of a new era after disappointing years with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky.

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan were looking to revamp a team that hasn’t won the Super Bowl in over 15 years and is still trying to find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor.

In the coming months, beyond what happens soon in the playoffs, the Steelers will have to decide on the path to take in the near future. Who will be the franchise quarterback? Wilson, Fields, or perhaps an alternative project?

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in 2025?

According to a report by Jason LaCanfora during a special appearance on The Tony Kornheiser Show, the Steelers will not be targeting a rookie quarterback in the Draft. In fact, in what seems to be a difficult task to achieve, Khan and Tomlin will try to keep both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

“The question is who are you getting and where is he coming from? They’re not going to draft one that’s ready to play. They’d have to mortgage multiple drafts to move up to get anywhere close to that. Could they bring Fields and Russell Wilson back? I don’t think it’s out of the question.”

