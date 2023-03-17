From classical venues to some of the most modern buildings on earth, the NFL has seen it all when it comes to stadiums.

You’re only as good as the place you play on, is that right? Well, maybe that’s a bit of a reach, but it doesn’t look like a coincidence that some of the most successful teams of the past couple of years are also those with the best stadiums.

Let’s be honest for a second here. There’s nothing Americans are more passionate about than football. The NFL season is the highlight of the year for most of us, and you haven’t lived until you’ve watched your favorite team on their own turf.

Needless to say, that means that there are sporting venues were more suited to accommodate fans than others. Either because of upgrades, location, prices, or whatnot, there are just some stadiums that are way better than others. That’s why today, we’re going to make the ultimate ranking of NFL stadiums:

30. FedEx Field - Washington Commanders

Capacity: 82,000

Everybody hates FedEx Field. Moreover, they hate driving all the way to Maryland to watch their team underperform on an overpriced venue with no significant perks if compared to other stadiums.

The Washington Commanders are reportedly pushing to bring a new stadium to the city to finally put an end to this nightmare. Unfortunately, that won't happen at least until 2026. In the meantime, fans have no option but to continue enduring this reality.

29. Highmark Stadium - Buffalo Bills

Capacity: 71,600

Things haven’t been exactly smooth for the Buffalo Bills over the past couple of decades. Even so, their loyal Bills Mafia still were in attendance regardless of how incredibly obsolete their home turf is, and it eventually paid off. Now, they get to watch one of the best teams in the league.

The Highmark Stadium — previously known as New Era Field — seems to be stuck in time, since they haven’t done any upgrades on the place in years. God knows their fans deserve better but hey, at least they have plenty of reasons to be excited about with Josh Allen under center.

28. Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati Bengals

Capacity: 66,300

The Paycor Stadium has little over 20 years of existence but it feels like if it was opened in the 1950s. Apart from its great design and view from all over the bleachers, this stadium hasn’t really caught up in time.

Moreover, its location is a nightmare for Bengals’ fans, as opposed to the Great American Ballpark, but what makes the Paycor Stadium even worst is the weather. And it's no longer the one of the few venues named after a sponsor. Well, at least they have Joe Burrow now.

27. Bank of America Stadium - Carolina Panthers

Capacity: 75,500

The Carolina Panthers have gone through a lot of ups and downs over the past couple of years. Just like their roster went through many changes in recent years, their home turf could also use some more refurbishments.

The franchise’s owner has spent a lot of money trying to upgrade this park but truth to be told, it still leaves a lot to be desired when compared to most of the competition. Let’s see if his team can bring enough people to the bleachers.

26. Nissan Stadium - Tennessee Titans

Capacity: 69,100

No matter how much the Tennessee Titans impress the rest of the league, it feels like they have serious struggles to captivate their own fans. Just by looking at their stands you could feel fans aren't entirely sold on the team, which has often been an issue in Nashville.

There’s no incentive whatsoever to refurbish a stadium that’s not going to host many fans. It's not like the Nissan Stadium has been built in the 1920s, but it's practically unchanged since its opening in 1999. So they better start finding ways to get more people in attendance.

25. TIAA Bank Field -Jacksonville Jaguars

Capacity: 69,100

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the worst franchises in the NFL. Not only did they leave a lot to be desired on the field, their stadium was also quite unimpressive compared to the rest of the league. But they eventually changed the narrative.

While they improved on the gridiron, TIAA Bank Field also had its own upgrades. However, the biggest change at the Jaguars' home wasn't structural, but spiritual. From being a venue where away teams came to get their win, now it's a park that could prove intimidating for the visitors.

24. Raymond James Stadium - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Capacity: 65,900

‘The New Sombrero’ is a unique stadium. Other than the pirate ship that kids love, its design allows people to have a great view from all over the bleachers. However, like most of the stadiums on this list, it’s yet to catch up in time.

This venue got to see the last dance of legendary quarterback Tom Brady before he called it a career, but it will mostly be remembered for being the stadium where he won his seventh and final Super Bowl ring. So, when we look back in time, the Raymond James Stadium will be a historic place.

23. FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland Browns

Capacity: 67,400

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to find any kind of success for years but they still have some of the most loyal fans in all sports. Sadly for ‘The Dawg Pound’, it seems like their home could also use a lot of improvement.

The Stadium has a great location just next to Lake Erie but it’s pretty much falling apart. It has gone through a couple of upgrades over the course of years but it seems like they’re working on a new stadium for the future.

22. Soldier Field - Chicago Bears

Capacity: 61,500

Soldier Field was once considered one of the best stadium on the planet. It was imponent and gave the feel like teams just took the field with a sense of defeat, even before kickoff. But, just like with the Bears, that’s not the case anymore.

This venue has a great location right next to Lake Michigan but after they completely rebuild their stadium in the early 2000s, Soldier Field doesn’t even make sense anymore. It’s not old, it’s not modern, it’s just… odd. Also, the grass never makes it through the season in good shape. That's why the team has plans to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

21. M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore Ravens

Capacity: 71,000

The Baltimore Ravens have done a great job staying competitive over the course of the years and while the M&T Bank Stadium isn’t particularly great, it’s a solid stadium that could be home for them for many more years.

Ravens’ diehard fans will always bring the heat to the bleachers, especially on divisional matchups. Therefore, even if this park doesn't have the best amenities in America, it does boast one of the greatest atmospheres in the league.

20. Ford Field - Detroit Lions

Capacity: 65,000

There’s always one thing that comes to mind when talking about Ford Field and that’s its great location, right next to Comerica Park. Also, it feels like Ford Field is a huge part of the community as it helped bring the city back to life following some pretty tough times.

Also, the viewing experience on this stadium is top-notch from all over the bleachers. It was a major improvement over the Pontiac Silverdome, and the team is slowly starting to catch up with their venue.

19. Levi’s Stadium - San Francisco 49ers

Capacity: 68,500

Don’t get me wrong, in terms of amenities, upgrades, and perks; Levi’s Stadium is definitely top-notch, as you could expect from a stadium opened in 2014 right in the heart of Silicon Valley in Santa Clara.

However, watching the 49ers can be incredibly expensive and its location isn’t exactly ideal for their lifelong fans in San Francisco. The game-day experience just isn’t what it supposed to be back in the day.

18. Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Dolphins

Capacity: 65,200

The Miami Dolphins have been through it all. From being undefeated to barely winning at all, and Hard Rock Stadium can relate to that story, as it hardly looks anything as to how it was when it opened in 1987.

The Dolphins have done an outstanding job improving their fans’ experience with a lot of upgrades and refurbishments over the years, including a new roof, but the team’s poor performances have made it difficult for even their most loyal fans to endure a full season in attendance. For some time, the team’s poor performances have made it difficult for even their most loyal fans to endure a full season in attendance, but that's not the case anymore.

17. Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia Eagles

Capacity: 69,600

There are fewer fanbases as passionate and heartfelt as the Philadelphia Eagles fanbase. They aren’t exactly beloved or welcome around the country, but you just can’t deny that they deserve a top-tier venue to support their team.

The Lincoln Financial Field combines modernity with a classic look and was a major improvement over the Veterans Stadium. Also, thanks to Nick Foles, they can now finally brag about adding a Super Bowl banner.

16. MetLife Stadium - New York Giants / New York Jets

Capacity: 82,500

The New York Giants and New York Jets share more than just their city and subpar performances. They also share the MetLife Stadium, one of the most impressive stadiums in the U.S. right now.

Since it’s opening in 2010, MetLife Stadium just reeks of modernity and provides the user experience thousands of tourists and fans deserve when watching an NFL game. On a negative note, sharing the stadium makes both fanbases feel like they don’t really own it.

15. Empower Field at Mile High - Denver Broncos

Capacity: 76,200

This stadium opened it doors almost 20 years ago but you’d never tell by the way its kept thus far. Denver is one of the toughest locations for opposing teams and fans make quite sure to give them a hard time on every single snap.

It’s pretty accessible for every means of transportation and fans can even visit Denver’s Sports Hall of Fame inside its facilities. The weather can be ruthless for those not used to its cold weather and altitude, though.

14. NRG Stadium - Houston Texans

Capacity: 72,220

NRG Stadium is one of the most modern venues in the NFL. Thanks to its retractable roof, fans can escape from Texas’ weather conditions when needed. Also, it has a great viewer experience from everywhere on the stands.

Unfortunately, Texans fans haven't exactly enjoyed this stadium for what they've seen on the field. Instead, this arena brings wonderful memories for Patriots fans from their unforgettable comeback victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

13. Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis Colts

Capacity: 67,000

Once again, the retractable roof is a major plus for an NFL stadium, especially considering how bad the weather can be in downtown Indianapolis. That’s why the Lucas Oil Stadium is one of the nation’s favorite stadiums not only for the Colts but also for the Draft Combine.

Lucas Oil Stadium combines modernity with an old-fashioned look that perfectly suits the city. Sadly for them, the team's best days are far behind them, so it's been a while since fans enjoyed attending this venue for what happens on the field.

12. Gillette Stadium - New England Patriots

Capacity: 66,800

If there’s a stadium that has seen its home team dominate that’s the Gillette Stadium, home of the most feared dynasty of the past twenty years. Perfectly designed to intimidate visitors and make the most of their arctic weather, opposing teams just don’t want to play in Foxborough.

The only negative note on this stadium could be its location if you live in Boston and are a Patriots fan. However, once you get there, you know the drive’s going to be worth it — even if Tom Brady is no longer under center.

11. Caesars Superdome - New Orleans Saints

Capacity: 73,200

The New Orleans Saints should take pride on their Caesars Superdom. Their own turf, which creates perfect weather and wind conditions to play some football, has proven to be an intimidating venue for visiting teams. Even when their team struggles, the Who Dat Nation have proven to make things hard for the opponents.

Now it may have become normal to see these kinds of stadiums, but this one was really ahead of its time. And while its age may start to show - including that infamous power outage in Superbowl XLVII - the Superdome still provides one of the best gameday experiences in the country.

10. State Farm Stadium - Arizona Cardinals

Capacity: 63,400

Priorly known as the University of Phoenix Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals have put together a top-notch modern home for their team and that’s why it’s more common to see it host some of the most important sporting events in the nation.

In fact, it was home to the memorable Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. It has room for improvement on the inside, though, as its amenities and concourses still leave much to be desired.

9. Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta Falcons

Capacity: 71,000

It seemed like the Atlanta Falcons and the city were just too eager to get rid of the Georgia Dome even though it hadn’t been around for that long. But once we took a glimpse of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, nobody even mentioned the former stadium anymore.

A true state-of-the-art building, this venue boasts a unique retractable roof as well as a trademark "Window to the City" that lets attendees enjoy a beautiful sight to Atlanta's downtown. On top of that, it has a first-of-its-kind halo video display, a 360-degree screen to make sure you don't miss anything.

8. Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh Steelers

Capacity: 68,400

The Pittsburgh Steelers and its fans always bring the fire wherever they go. Well, that, and thousands of Terrible Towels. That’s why visiting Acrisure Stadium — yes, Heinz Field sounded much better — is a nightmare for every other single team in the NFL.

But more than that, the stadium itself is quite beautiful and perfectly fits the story of one of the winningest franchises in NFL history. You can beat its location and it sure provides one of the best, most intimidating gameday experiences on earth.

7. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City Chiefs

Capacity: 76,400

The home of the reigning champions cracks the top five for many reasons. For starters, it’s the loudest venue in the NFL and a nightmare for their rivals. Also, the fact that it’s still holding on so well after opening its doors in 1972 is really impressive.

Despite its age, this stadium still continues to amaze with its modernity and has some of the best seats in the NFL thanks to its tailgating. It’s perfect to watch one of, if not the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes.

6. Lumen Field - Seattle Seahawks

Capacity: 69,000

If we talk about modernity, upgrades, flawless design, and top-notch experience, we have to talk about the city of Seattle, so there’s no wonder why the Lumen Field made it to the 4th spot here.

Moreover, their diehard fans make it pretty difficult for opposing players to upset the Seattle Seahawks on their own turf. Things can get pretty loud and ugly in a heartbeat if you’re not a part of the 12s.

5. AT&T Stadium - Dallas Cowboys

Capacity: 100,000

America’s Team just reeks of greatness. This massive building - infamously known as Jerry World - was a pioneer in terms of modernity and we’ve seen many stadiums copy some of it’s innovating features, especially in terms of video boards.

Some people aren’t a fan of this huge stadium but let’s face it, when you have one of the biggest fanbases in the world, you need a home according to it. You know what they say: ‘Everything’s bigger in Texas’, and the Dallas Cowboys sure live up to that motto.

4. U.S. Bank Stadium - Minnesota Vikings

Capacity: 66,200

The Minnesota Vikings have never won a Super Bowl and have struggled with inconsistency throughout their history. Still, their fans won’t leave their seats any given Sunday to support one of America’s most beloved teams.

And finally, they can brag about having one of the most impressive and modern venues in the world. It provides a nice view of Minneapolis and combines the team’s classic identity with top-tier technology to provide one of the best gameday experiences ever. Also, you know these guys are going to get loud with their signature Gjallarhorn.

3. Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas Raiders

Capacity: 65,000

It was kind of a shame to see the Raiders leave California. However, their thousand of loyal, diehard fans truly deserved better than sharing their field with the Oakland Athletics on the obsolete Coliseum. The ‘Black Hole’ always saw sellout crowds regardless of how poorly the team had performed, but that didn’t change the fact that their stadium was literally falling apart.

Their new home in Las Vegas may be far away from where they used to play, but now the Raiders can definitely take pride in having one of the best parks in America. Allegiant Stadium has everything a modern venue demands: comfortable seats, incredible concourses, and a translucent roof that lets in enough light to make you feel at an open-air venue. No wonder why it hasn't stopped hosting significant events since its opening in 2020.

2. SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles Chargers / Los Angeles Rams

Capacity: 70,000

Though the Chargers and Rams are the only teams outside New York to share their stadium, the SoFi Stadium makes it worthy. This fascinating venue not only made relocation easier for both Los Angeles teams, but it also meant the league had a new scenario to take pride of.

In just a few years of existence — it opened in 2020 — SoFi Stadium has already been home to some of the biggest sporting events as it hosted Super Bowl LVI and the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. Additionally, it will also host games at the 2026 World Cup and events of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

1. Lambeau Field - Green Bay Packers

Capacity: 81,435

Lambeau Field has to be one of the most mythical sporting venues in the world. I mean, more than just the home of one of the winningest and most beloved teams in the NFL, it’s also a football museum and that’s why there are literally generations of people lining up to buy tickets regardless of the blistering cold.

Besides being the oldest operating stadium in the NFL, the Green Bay Packershave really invested a lot of money in making it more comfortable and suited for modern-day fans. You may hate or love their team, but no football fan would ever pass on the chance to visit Lambeau.