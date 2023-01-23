And then, there were two. San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will square off for a chance to punch their Super Bowl tickets as the NFC's finest in what's expected to be one of the best games of the season.

Even without Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo, the Niners have fought their way to the NFC Championship Game, and will now face a team that was borderline perfect when Jalen Hurts was on the field.

That's why NFC Divisional Game hero George Kittle expects their next game to be an epic battle from start to finish. In fact, he went as far as to say that he expects it to be quite a violent game.

NFL News: George Kittle Expects A Violent Atmosphere In Philadephia

"It's exactly where you want to be, right?" Kittle said postgame. "At the start of the year, back in OTAs, all you're doing is preparing for the Super Bowl. To be one step away from that, it's awesome. To go into Philly, which is a fantastic atmosphere... it's going to be wonderful. I know how much the fans love the opposing team, and all the fans, so it's going to really fun. It's going to be cold and violent, and it's going to be a blast."

"They've got like six first-rounders on their D-line," Kittle added. "They're fantastic. They're vets. They know how to play the game. They're going to be violent. They're going to talk a lot of crap. That's just something I'm looking forward to because every time we play Philly, it's a great game, and it's going to be really fun."

Well, that's most definitely what old-school football fans will want to hear ahead of one of the biggest games of the season. So, win or lose; you better believe the Niners will leave it all on the gridiron on Sunday.

