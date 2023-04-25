The 2023 NFL Draft always present dilemmas for teams regarding some talented prospects. This year’s biggest uncertainty is where Jalen Carter will go. Check out his age, height, weight, college stats, and social media.

On Thursday the 2023 NFL Draft will start in Kansas City with a lot of expectations. The Carolina Panthers traded for the first overall pick with the Chicago Bears, so it will be interesting to see who their selection is. Although there are other talented players like Jalen Carter that will be available.

Carter is a very hard to predict choice this time. Not because of his talent. The defensive tackle was a key piece for the Georgia Bulldogs in their two consecutive titles, but some concerning off-the-field issues could hinder his draft position.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus told the player to not go on visits with teams outside the top 10. He doubled down on that posture later based on the confidence he has on his client. What appears as a certain thing is that whoever gets him will receive a prospect with a huge upside.

How old is Jalen Carter?

Jalen Carter is 22 years old. He was born on April 4, 2001. His place of birth was Apopka, Florida, United, States.

How tall is Jalen Carter?

Jalen Carter is 6’3” or 1.90m tall.

How much does Jalen Carter weigh?

Jalen Carter weighed 314 lbs. at the NFL Scouting Combine. Although he showed up at his Pro Day heavier, exactly at 323 lbs. only two few weeks after his previous weighing.

What are Jalen Carter’s college stats?

Jalen Carter played three seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs. His potential is huge, but his stats have not been that overwhelming. He finished with six sacks, 18.5 TFLs and 83 total tackles in 35 games. In 2020 he had three TFLs, 11 solo tackles and no sacks in eight games as a freshman. Then he added 17 solo tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and three sacks in the 14 games he was part of in 2021. For his final year he had 16 solo tackles, seven TFLs, and three sacks in 13 games, according to Sports Reference.

Does Jalen Carter have any social media?

Jalen Carter is on Instagram at @breadmanjalen. He has 44,900 followers, although he has only one post there.