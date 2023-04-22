The San Francisco 49ers struck gold in the 2019 Draft when they selected Nick Bosa, but the defensive end had his eyes set on the first overall pick. Here’s what he said about Kyler Murray, per then Cardinals GM Steve Keim.

Next week every franchise will be looking for their future stars when the 2023 NFL Draft begins. Quarterbacks are usually picked higher than any other position despite there might be prospects ranked better on team’s draft boards, just like it happened in 2019.

The Arizona Cardinals had the first overall pick back then after being last in the league with a 3-13 record. Their clear need was a signal-caller following their failed choice of Josh Rosen the previous year. With the recently hired head coach Kliff Kingsbury the potential for an explosive offense led by Kyler Murray was too exciting to pass.

Although the best player in the class for almost everybody was Nick Bosa. The San Francisco 49ers were the team picking at the second spot, so they were able to get the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa made sure their NFC West rivals were going to regret the decision of not picking him in a pre-draft visit.

Nick Bosa had strong words for Kyler Murray before the draft

There was a lot of excitement around the Cardinals selecting Murray. The potential he had was supposed to make them Super Bowl contenders in due time, although he hasn’t lived up to the expectations despite receiving a massive contract extension.

However, finding a franchise quarterback is worth the risk for what the reward could be. Someone who might have disagreed with that pick is Bosa, who warned Arizonawhat was going to happen if they didn’t choose the Ohio State product. This story was told by former Cardinals general manager Steve Keim in an interview at “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd.

“Kliff Kingsbury and I went to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and had dinner with Nick Bosa prior to the draft. We loved him. He was the highest graded player on our board. We are leaving and he put his arms around us and said: ‘I think you guys are probably going to take that little quarterback — and if you do — I will haunt you for the rest of your career’".