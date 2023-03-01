Jalen Carter is one of the best prospects of the 2023 Draft class. Unfortunately, the defensive tackle of the University of Georgia facs charges and is subject of two arrest warrants that may change his upcoming future.

In this 2023 class, Jalen Carter, defensive tackle of the University of Georgia, is seen as one of the best of his position, but his problems outside the football field may change his whole scenario for the upcoming Draft.

What charges is top 2023 Draft prospect Jalen Carter facing?

Jalen Carter has been targeted by multiple NFL teams as the best defensive tackle of the 2023 Draft. However, the former Georgia player is facing two arrest warrants for an unfortunate event that happened earlier this year.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said on Wednesday that Jalen Carter is subject of arrest warrants on reckless driving and racing charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into a fatal car crash on January, 15. Both chargers are misdemeanors.

Chandler LeCroy, 24, a Georgia recruiting analyst, and offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, died as a result of vehicle crashes. Carter and LeCroy were driving the cars in downtown Athens at around 2:30 a.m. ET.

According to police reports, both drivers were 'switching lanes, driving in the center turn lane and in opposite lanes of travel, overtaking other motorists, and driving at high rates of speed.'

At 2:45 a.m. ET, the vehicle LeCroy was driving left the roadway and crashed with two power poles and several trees, according to the police. His blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the incident, per a toxicology report.

This Wednesday, Carter was supposed to speak with the media during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, but he was not present for it. "This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia Police Department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing," Carter said. "Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning concerning the tragic events of Jan. 15, 2023.

"There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."