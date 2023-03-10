There was uncertainty about what the Chicago Bears were going to do with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but those are now behind. The Carolina Panthers jumped in with an offer that couldn’t be rejected. Check out what Bears received from the Panthers.

The 2023 NFL Draft is now everywhere for what happened today. There was speculation about the Chicago Bears trading away the first overall pick to keep building around QB Justin Fields, but the team on the other side of the deal was unknown. On Friday it was confirmed that the Carolina Panthers will have the top selection on April 27.

Chicago made sure to do their due diligence with this year’s quarterbacks. Talented signal-callers like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis seem like promising options for the future in any franchise. The general manager made sure they analyzed every possibility.

Fields had a very exciting season despite having an underwhelming supporting cast. That led to the team finishing with the worst record in the league at 3-14. But after all they opted to trust in him, and the Bears are ready to be contenders in the NFC.

Bears-Panthers trade: The full package Chicago received from Carolina

Climbing up to the first overall pick will always be expensive for any team that wants the top choice. Specially in this case since the Panthers needed to do it from the 9th overall pick, although they put together an offer that the Bears had to accept.

Carolina is sending the 2023 9th overall pick, the 2023 61st overall pick, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the first overall pick. The talk will now shift to which quarterback they will be selecting.