The Las Vegas Raiders will have a brand new quarterback for the last two games of the 2022 NFL season. Jarrett Stidham is set to start for the AFC West team, so here is his profile regarding age, height, contract, career stats and social media.

Every backup quarterback wants an opportunity to show their head coaches what they are capable of. Unfortunately, there isn't too much space for them to prove themselves as competitiviness is very tough in the NFL.

Now, it is time for Jarrett Stidham to lead the Las Vegas Raiders. The backup quarterback will take Derek Carr's job after the team's decision to bench him, so here is more information about him.

How old is Jarrett Stidham?

Jarrett Stidham was born on August 8, 1996, so he is currently 26 years old. His place of birth was Corbin, Kentucky, USA.

How tall is Jarrett Stidham?

Stidham is 6’3” (1.90 m) and he weights around 214 lbs (around 97 kg).

What is Jarrett Stidham's contract?

Even though Jarrett Stidham was not drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, he's still in his rookie contract that the New England Patriots gave him back in 2019, which also ends after the 2022 season.

His full contract is worth $3,153,692 and only $636,112 guaranteed. He'll become a free agent after the 2022 season, so it is important for him to end this campaign in a good shape to sign an extension with the Raiders.

What are Jarrett Stidham's career stats?

JarrettStidham will have his debut as starting quarterback in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season. As of today, he has only completed eight passes in 13 attempts for 72 yards and a 76.4 quarterback rating.

Does Jarrett Stidham have any social media?

You can find Jarrett Stidham on Twitter as @Jarrett_Stidham and on Instagram as @jarrettstidham, both are his official accounts.