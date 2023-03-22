While they keep on working to get Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay, the New York Jets have reportedly reached an agreement with a player that recently helped Patrick Mahomes win another Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

Besides Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, the Jets are one of the teams to watch this season. After years of misery, New York once again has reasons for optimism as it's building a promising team around Aaron Rodgers.

No, the veteran quarterback hasn't left the Packers yet. But it looks like a matter of time before the Jets find a way to get the four-time NFL MVP out of Green Bay. In the meantime, they've already started to rebuild their roster.

Just like divisional rivals New England Patriots did, the Jets have set their sights on the reigning Super Bowl champions to upgrade their offense. Now, Mahomes lost another weapon to an AFC East team.

Jets sign former Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the New York Jets have reached an agreement with free agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Ian Rapoport adds that the former Chiefs wideout will sign a one-year deal with a chance to make $6.5 million.

Hardman spent four seasons in Kansas City after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, winning two Super Bowl rings during his stint at Arrowhead. Last season, however, he was struck by injuries.

At 25, Hardman is certainly an interesting addition for the Jets' WR room. If he can stay healthy, then Rodgers would have another interesting target besides Allen Lazard.