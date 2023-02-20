The "I'm here so I don't get fined" phrase didn't work very well for Marshawn Lynch. The former Seattle Seahawks running back has now revealed the amount he needed to pay for refusing to speak to the media.

One of the most memorable phrases in recent NFL history comes from Marshawn Lynch, who thought he could get away from interviews by saying "I'm here so I don't get fined". Now, he has revealed the amount he was asked to pay by the NFL for refusing to speak to the media.

Marshawn Lynch is one of the most dominant running backs in NFL history. He paired up with Russell Wilson at the Seattle Seahawks to create a very scary offense for their rivals.

He was so popular that everybody wanted to know more about him, but he wasn't thrilled about that idea. He refused to speak to the media throughout his entire career and now he has revealed how much did it cost him to do it.

Some could describe Marshawn Lynch as a hostile player. During his whole NFL career, he refused to give interviews and, when he was asked to do it, he answered every single question with the phrase "I'm here so I don't get fined".

Well, he indeed got fined even though he tried to avoid it with that phrase.

Speaking in the "I'm an Athlete" podcast, Lynch revealed how much he payed for not giving interviews. The running back said he was fined for $1.2 million for refusing to speak to media.

During the Super Bowl XLIX Media Day, Lynch was asked by the NFL to speak to the media. To every single question the running back answered with "I'm here so I don't get fined" until his time on the stand ended.