Regardless of all the criticism and doubts, it seems like Mike McCarthy will be in charge of the Dallas Cowboys for a very, very long time.

No one outside of Cowboy Nation thought the Dallas Cowboys were a legit threat this season. Dak Prescott was one of the most turnover-prone QBs in the league, Ezekiel Elliott was washed, and Mike McCarthy was their Head Coach.

So, to say that watching them go home after their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers was unsurprising would be a lie. If anything, it wasn't a matter of when they would lose in the playoffs, not if they would lose.

But as questionable as McCarthy's decision-making has been when the season has been on the line, it seems like his job isn't in jeopardy whatsoever. In fact, we might see him in charge of the team for more than a decade.

NFL News: Jerry Jones Wants Mike McCarthy To Coach For As Long As Tom Landry Did

“As far as my relationship with Jerry, just using his words, we’re in an excellent spot,” McCarthy told the media. “The partnership that we have, he’s excited about. He told me a number of times this week that he wants me to coach here as long as coach Landry did. And I said, ‘OK, that’s a long time.’ I feel really good about our relationship. I think or ability to discuss and disagree we do a good job of that, and I think that’s important.”

Notably, Jones also said the same about Jason Garrett, who was in charge of the team for 9-and-a-fhalf seasons despite doing zero merits. He ranks second in team history behind Landry and his 19-and-a-half seasons.

Of course, it's also worth noting that McCarthy had no say in Prescott's and Elliott's contracts, so he did what he could with the hand he was given. But if history has taught us something is that he's not the guy you want coaching your team when the season is on the line.