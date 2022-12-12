Some defensive lines are struggling every week to stop wide receivers and running backs and the worst thing is that those defensive lines are part of teams that have good records and are likely to make the playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie quarterback Brock Purdy in what was a display of poor work by Tampa's defensive line.

Another defensive line that suffered last week was that of the Vikings, they lost an 'easy' game against the Detroit Lions, although that does not imply much in their playoff picture.

The weaker defensive lines are allowing over 25.5+ points per game, basically those lines are full of irreparable holes.

What are the worst defensive lines entering Week 15?

1. Seattle Seahawks: They are losing games because the defensive line is allowing an average of 25.7 points per game and 378.7 yards per game as well.

2. Detroit Lions: Even though they won against a big favorite in Week 14 the Lions still have a ton of defensive issues at 26.7 PPG and 403.2 yards per game.

3. Minnesota Vikings: As division leaders they are strong, but playing defense things are different for the Vikings, they are allowing 403.7 yards per game and 24.1 PPG.

4. Atlanta Falcons: They are ranked as the third defensive line that allows more yards per game at 380.6 yards, another negative side of the Falcons' defense is their 24 PPG ratio.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Week 14 was good for them with a win against the Dolphins, but the Chargers have a weak defensive line that allows 359.9 yards per game and 25.1 PPG.

***Bears and Houston were excluded since they are eliminated from the playoffs race.