The Chiefs are highly likely to make it to the postseason as favorites and so far they have a solid offensive line to win any game. Check here who they are.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the big 5 favorites to play in the 2022 NFL postseason, plus they have one of the best quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, healthy and playing better than ever.

The 2022 NFL season started well for the Chiefs with a win against the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 and in the second week of the season they won against the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24.

Most of the Chiefs players are healed, while only five players are included in the injured list. Only one practice squad member, Jordan Franks, is injured.

Who are the three Chiefs' wide receivers in 2022?

The Kansas City Chiefs have three top wide receivers, Juju Smith-Schuster (WR1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR2), and Justin Watson (WR3). In case any starter gets hurt, the Chiefs have Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney.

Other backup wide receivers are injured, Mecole Hardman and Justyn Ross. Aside from the injured receivers, the Chiefs will have to play out the rest of the season and the playoffs with Isiah Pacheco as their starting running back since Clyde Edwards-Helaire is injured.

The Chiefs' last three games this season will be against the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and finally a game on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.