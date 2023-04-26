The 2023 NFL Draft is near and C.J. Stroud wants to be a top pick. Unfortunately, his cognitive test was the worst for a quarterback, but the former Ohio State player downplays having the lowest score.

The 2023 NFL Draft class has quarterback prospects full of talent. C.J. Stroud is one of those, but his cognitive test was not the best. Now, the former Ohio State player has talked about it, downplaying having the lowest grade on it.

On Thursday, hundred of college prospects will know their fate. Not all of them will be picked by a team, but C.J. Stroud won't struggle with that as he's one of the best quarterbacks of this class.

C.J. Stroud doesn't care about having the lowest grade for a QB on the cognitive test

For most teams, talent is not everything they see in a player. Coaches are really looking someone who can understand and read plays, especially if they are, so ais really important for them.

A quarterback is the key piece for any team's offense. He's the one who calls the plays and reads the rival's defense to make adjustements, so it is important to have one who know how to do it.

For this reason, college prospects have to take a cognitive test before the NFL Draft. There are players who have a huge talent, but that's the only thing they can offer to a team.

Unfortunately for C.J. Stroud, he enters this group. While his talent as a quarterback is undeniable, his test scores were the worst among all the top prospects, but he doesn't really care about it.

"It's football, I'm not a test taker. ... The people making the picks know what I can do," Stroud said to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The former Buckeye had the lowest score of 18% (out of 100%), with Byrce Young being the highest with 98.