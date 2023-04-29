The 2023 NFL Draft finished after seven rounds of selecting young players, but that is not the only way for teams to add talent coming from college. It is in the following period when the term UDFA is said very often. Find out what does it mean.

There are three days every year when every franchise has the opportunity to add talent at a low cost. Free agency is a good way to improve a roster to try to win the Super Bowl, although the NFL Draft is where front offices can do it for cheaper.

It has been an event full of surprises from the beginning. Not exactly at the top because the Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young with the first overall pick as it was expected. The Houston Texans also went with the obvious choice of C.J. Stroud.

But the first round is not the only time where future stars can be found. In that category Tom Brady stands out being just the 199th pick in 1999. Finding hidden gems late in the draft could be a huge difference, so every selection is important.

What does UDFA mean?

This year there were 259 picks made. However, the total of players coming out of college is a lot bigger than that figure. But the best part for them is that the draft is not the only path they have to be in the NFL. The next period of signing pieces is where the UDFA terms appears.

The rookie free agency begins right after the draft is over. In that time the prospects that weren’t selected can negotiate with any team without limitations. They could also sign the deal they like the most depending on their demands. In some cases, it could be better for a player available late in the seventh round to not be drafted then because they would be able to choose their own destiny afterwards.

An UDFA is precisely an Undrafted Free Agent. It’s a rookie that wasn’t drafted who is free to sign wherever he wants. Something worth noting is the difference with the use of UFA. This other expression means unrestricted free agent and applies to NFL players who can sign with any team without restrictions because their contracts expired. Free agency is when UFA is used.