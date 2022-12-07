Jimmy Garoppolo's injury has definitely changed things up for the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan, the team's head coach, got real on the quarterback's chances of returning this season.

The San Francisco 49ers are not living a very good moment. With Jimmy Garoppolo injured, the team is hopeful he could return this season, but now head coach Kyle Shanahan got real on the quarterback's chances.

The 2022 NFL season has been remarkable for the 49ers. After they lost Trey Lance in the beginning of the campaign, they had to use Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter and he proved he's still an elite quarterback.

Unfortunately, Garoppolo also got injured. Some reports said he could return this season, but now Kyle Shanahan has revealed if they expect to have their player back or they are moving on.

Kyle Shanahan gets real and reveals Jimmy Garoppolo's chances of returning for 49ers this season

Jimmy Garoppolo has been on a roller coaster this 2022. After the 49ers almost trade him, they decided to retain him as Trey Lance's backup QB. when he got injured, the former Patriots player stepped in, but he also had to leave due to a foot injury.

Even though everything seemed to be the end for Garoppolo, the medical report said that he wouldn't need surgery and could return at the end of the season. But now, Kyle Shanahan has revealed if they expect him back for the Playoffs.

"Still going to be a big recovery," Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday. "There's that way outside chance (of a return) late in the playoffs but just an outside chance. Not real optimistic about it but never rule it out."

Fortunately, Garoppolo avoided ligament damage, so his rehab should be easier. But now, the 49ers are confident on Brock Purdy's performance and, if Jimmy G is available and in good shape, use him for the most important part of the year.