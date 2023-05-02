Aaron Rodgers made it clear long ago he wanted to play for the Jets, but it took a while until the Packers finally traded him. Now, he's already enjoying life in New York.

After flirting with a divorce for the last three years, Aaron Rodgers finally it was time to leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason. However, there was only one team he was interested in: the New York Jets.

It took longer than expected, but in the end, both parties got a deal done to make the veteran quarterback's wishes come true. In less than two weeks since the trade, the four-time NFL MVP already seems to be loving life in the Big Apple.

Rodgers showed up at significant sporting events in the area, attending the Madison Square Garden twice - first to watch the Rangers in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and later the Knicks in the NBA playoffs. The 39-year-old made his first appearance on the Pat McAfee Show as a Jet, and explained how happy he is with the change.

Aaron Rodgers feels happy after first week since the trade

"It’s been great," Rodgers said, via the New York Post. "Everything is new. It’s like the first day of school every single day. There’s new people to meet, gotta figure out your routine, where the laundry goes, mail, cleats, weight room, shoes and all the stuff...I’m just pinching myself a lot of days. I can’t believe it’s real sometimes. It’s been a dream for sure just to be here. I definitely feel energized to be in the building.

"But, 18 years in the same spot, you kind of get used to everything, and everything is the same-old-same-old in a lot of ways, which has its beauty for sure," he added. "But with everything new, and embracing the change, and things that aren’t as comfortable as they used to be, it’s been a lot of fun."

Rodgers spent 18 memorable seasons with the Packers, but his relationship with the front office went south in the last few years and it eventually led to the breakup. He'll forever be a legend in Green Bay, but now he hopes to write another successful chapter in New York.