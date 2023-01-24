With his future in Green Bay once again uncertain, Packers star Aaron Rodgers has discussed the quarterback situation at the New York Jets – emphasizing on Zach Wilson's moment.

It looks like we can’t have an NFL offseason in which Aaron Rodgers doesn’t steal all the headlines. Once again, the Packers veteran quarterback looks undecided on whether coming back to Green Bay next year.

Rodgers, who still has many years left in his contract, is expected to make $60 million in 2023 – though he recently admitted that, in the event he comes back, it wouldn’t be for that kind of money.

While his future at Lambeau Field remains uncertain, Rodgers has already been linked to a number of teams, but especially with the Jets. While he didn’t mention anything about moving to New York, the 4x MVP made it clear how highly he thinks of Zach Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers full of support for Jets QB Zach Wilson

“I think he’s super talented,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show, as quoted by The Comeback. “I think a little humility is good for all of us, at various times in our careers. I think the first year, they literally had no players. They came and practiced against us and I was like, ‘The defense can play, but the offense needs some more players.'”

Rodgers later addressed how the Jets improved their offense, though he didn’t remember the names, he did know the team has added weapons in certain positions. Still, he kept on discussing how Wilson can fulfill his potential.

“For him, it’s just gonna be humility — lean into that — and just consistently working on the fundamentals,” Rodgers continued. “I think he’s so talented, but the best in the business can make all the plays outside the pocket, can move around fundamentally inside the pocket.

“I hope that whoever they decide to go with at [offensive] coordinator can come in and work with him and kind of break down a lot of the fundamentals for him and get him playing on time because I think he’s talented enough to have a long career in the league.”

Many took this as a sign that Rodgers could be Wilson’s mentor, but the truth is he didn’t necessarily suggested that. What Rodgers did was publicly support the former No. 2 overall pick after a terrible season. Whether that means he actually wants to play a part in Wilson’s development remains to be seen.