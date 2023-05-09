The Arizona Cardinals are trying to build as strong a roster as possible so that the upcoming season is better than the last, plus their defensive line needs help. Check here who he is.

The 2022 season was bad for the Arizona Cardinals, they lost thirteen games and won only four games, but most of the blame lay with Kyler Murray since he was injured for most of the season.

The Cardinals are likely to have a better season in 2023 only if Murray returns healthy and the lineup fully supports him to go deep in the season.

One of the worst things about last season for the Arizona Cardinals was the big reserve list full of injured players, a large number of them being defensive players.

Who is the new Cardinals' Cornerback for the 2023 season?

Confirmed by Field Yates, the Cardinals' new cornerback is Andre Chachere, he was claimed off of waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles where he played from 2021 to 2023.

The Cardinals had four cornerbacks during the 2022 season, while they had just one injured cornerback, Byron Murphy. Apparently no practice squad member, cornerbacks, will be promoted.