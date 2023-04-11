The Atlanta Falcons are still in a clear rebuild, but their roster needs talent everywhere. That’s why they took a gamble with a trade for a former third overall pick.

The NFL has its focus set in what’s happening in Kansas City starting on April 27. The NFL Draft that will be hosted by the city of the Super Bowl champions is around the corner, so it´s normal to not see major moves. However, the Atlanta Falcons decided to take a flier on someone that was highly drafted.

Atlanta have not been able to recover from their Super Bowl loss against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2016 season. The following year they reached the divisional round, although it has been a free fall since then.

The Falcons finished with a losing record the last five seasons. This year they will have the eight overall pick, which will be their third Top 10 selection in a row. For all the bad football they have been playing lately, adding talent regardless the position must be their priority.

Atlanta Falcons trade for a highly drafted player

Atlanta have a lot of doubts in their roster. Right at the top of the problems is their quarterback situation, where they aren’t settled for the future. Their starter appears to be 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder, though that’s not a guarantee for success. That’s why they also signed former Washington Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke in free agency.

With those questions marks the best thing to do seems to be getting the best players available, and that is what they just did with their recent transaction. The Falcons sent a fifth-round pick (N°159) to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jeff Okudah, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The cornerback was drafted by the Lions with the third overall pick in 2020, but a series of injuries prevented the Ohio State's product from reaching his projected potential.

Jeff Okudah’s contract

Okudah is from the same draft class that current Atlanta’s cornerback A.J. Terrell, so they now have a promising young duo. The recently acquired player has one year left on his rookie contract worth $5,182,074 in 2023, according to Spotrac. Although the franchise will have the opportunity to pick up his fifth-year option until May 1 that would cost 11.514M. The cornerback is just 24 years old, so they could still take that risk despite his injuries given how hard it is to find quality players at the position.