2022 was a rough year for Baker Mayfield. The quarterback didn't find a good place to show his full capacity, so he'll enter the free agency for the 2023 season.Now, he has shared a massive hint that could reveal where he wants to play.

The last months have been rough for Baker Mayfield. The quarterback ended the 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams, but as he's heading to the free agency, there are tons of doubts regarding which will be his next step, but it appears like he has very clear where he wants to play in 2023.

Baker Mayfield had two different teams in 2022. He was traded for this campaign from the Browns to the Panthers, but Carolina released him mid-season and then the Rams claimed him off waivers for the last games.

But with the end of the 2022 season, Mayfield will hit free agency for the first time in his career. The quarterback isn't scared of it and he knows where he wants to play next season.

Baker Mayfield talks about his plans for the 2023 free agency

When Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 NFL season, he agreed to end the season with the NFC West squad, but at the end of it he would become a free agent.

It seems like Matthew Stafford will return in 2023 and he'll defiitely be the starting quarterback with the Rams, something that Mayfield wants, but somewhere else.

"I know I'm good enough to be a starting quarterback. I have no doubt about that," Baker Mayfield said Sunday following loss in Seattle, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register.

There are some possible landing spots for Mayfield, but the offseason is still young and there are no rumors surrounding the quarterback yet. One thing is for certain: he wants the starting job for sure.