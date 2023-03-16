Cincinnati Bengals' elimination in the 2022 NFL season was a major hit for the AFC North squad. For this reason, they have decided to sign a Super Bowl LVII champion with the Kansas City Chiefs to bolster Joe Burrow's offense.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been really close recently to lifting their first Vince Lombardi trophy. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the AFC North team has decided to sign a Super Bowl LVII champion with the Kansas City Chiefs to bolster Joe Burrow's offense and help the quarterback succeed this year.

Joe Burrow arrived to Cincinnati in 2020 with the 1st-overall pick. Since then, he has been an elite quarterback and he even guided the Bengals to the Super Bowl LVI, where they lost to the Rams.

But after a failed attempt of winning the Super Bowl last year, the team's front office has had enough. They are signing a key piece for Joe Burrow in order to give the quarterback more confidence in the pocket.

Joe Burrow gets more protection with a Super Bowl LVII champion

The Cincinnati Bengals have really improved with Joe Burrow as their quarterback. Unfortunately, they been unable to succeed, which is the team's front office main objective.

For this reason, the NFC North team is trying to copy the Chiefs' winning formula. More precisely, the Bengals are looking to build a similar squad to the Super Bowl LVII champions by 'stealing' one of their top players.

Cincinnati has reached an agreement with Orlando Brown, Super Bowl LVII champion and 4-time Pro Bowler. The left tackle will ink a four-year, $64.09 million contract with a signing bonus over $31 million with the Bengals, per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

Joe Burrow will be the third top young quarterback protected by Brown. He started his career playing for Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens and in 2021 he moved to the Chiefs in order to be part of Patrick Mahomes' offensive line.

"I'm super thankful for the opportunity to carry on my father's legacy and be a left tackle," Brown told NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. "It was important to be able to play that position and play for a winning team and a winning quarterback. Who Dey!"