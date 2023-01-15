The Buffalo Bills earned a spot in the Divisional round by defeating the Miami Dolphins, but now QB Josh Allen has given an honest confession on what he thinks about their ugly win in the Super Wild Card game.

The Buffalo Bills are still alive in this 2022 NFL season. They managed to defeat the Miami Dolphins in the Super Wild Card round, but with a not so comfortable win, which Josh Allen has now addressed and confessed what he thinks about this game.

With the end of the regular season, the Bills were seen as the favorites to win the Super Wild Card game against the Dolphins. They are the AFC East champions and wanted to defeat Miami for the second time this season.

Unfortunately for them, the game was not as easy as they thought it would be. Despite Tua Tagovailoa's absence, Miami fought until the end to get the victory, but Buffalo managed to win the match and advance to the next round.

Josh Allen gets real on Bills' ugly win against the Dolphins

Before the Super Wild Card game between Bills and Dolphins started, Buffalo had a -900 in the odds to win the game. They were clearly the favorites, but Miami gave them a tough fight at Highmark Stadium.

Even though Bills had a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter, Miami scored a touchdown in the last one that put the game with a 3-point difference. They were close to tie the match, but fortunately for the Bills, they stopped their rivals and got the victory with a final 34-31 score.

Of course Bills fans are not very comfortable with how the team got the ticket to the Divisional round, but Josh Allen, Buffalo's quarterback, has an answer for those who want the squad to perform well and also win.

"At the end of the day all that matters is winning the game," Allen said after Sunda's match. "If it's by one or by 100. These are one-week seasons now. Everything you got. Like I said, it's win or go home."

Now, the Buffalo Bills will play against the Bengals in the Divisional round, once again at Highmark Stadium. It will be a tough match for Allen, but he's confident they will do their best to fight until the end for the Super Bowl LVII.

"We understand the seriousness of the playoffs," Allen said. "It's win or go home. Guys just wanting to win and not hang up the cleats just yet. We have some goals to accomplish, and guys in that locker room love each other. We work extremely hard to go out there and execute to try to accomplish those goals that we set."