With a 13-3 record in the regular season, the Bills won the AFC East title. They will face the Dolphins in the Super Wild Card round and will try to win against their Division partners to earn a spot in the Playoffs.

Bills sign new wide receiver to help Josh Allen fight for the Super Bowl LVII

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are definitely top contenders for the Super Bowl LVII. Now, the AFC East team wants more and they have added a new wide receiver to increase their odds.

During the end of the regular season, the Bills added Cole Beasley to their practice squad. Now, they have re-signed their former wide receiver to the first team in order to give Josh Allen a new weapon on the field.

Even though the Bills were linked to Odell Beckham Jr. during the campaign, they couldn't see the Super Bowl LVI champion in action as he didn't want to practice during his visit to Buffalo, which kept the team away from signing him.

Now, Cole Beasley is returning for a second run in Buffalo. He was part of the Buccaneers in the beginning of the season, but then he surprised everybody by announcing his retirement, which didn't last too long when the Bills called to add him for the postseason.