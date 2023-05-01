The Buffalo Bills are trying to build a more competitive roster to fight for the Super Bowl 2024. Now, they have signed an elite running back to imrpove Josh Allen's offense and increase their odds this year.

With Josh Allen as quarterback, the Bills have been seen as top contenders to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy. Unfortunately they have failed to succeed, and it seems like they are a few key pieces away from their main objective.

Bills sign an elite running back to help Josh Allen

Josh Allen will have a new weapon to use in the 2023 NFL season. After having troubles with their running backs, it seems like the Bills have finally found an elite player to help the offense to move the chains.

After the 2023 NFL Draft, it was clear that the next move for Buffalo was to sign a running back. The AFC East team picked a tight end and a wide receiver, but Josh Allen's offense needed an improvement on ground.

James Cook, Damien Harris and Nyheim Hines appear in the depth chart, but now they will have more competition for the 2023 season. The Bills have signed Latavius Murray to a one-year deal, a star running back that will definitely improve their offense.

In 2022, Murray played for the Denver Broncos. He was the team's leader rusher last season, leaving Melvin Gordon behind and surprisingly becoming their starter running back.

