The Buffalo Bills have seized the opportunity to improve their offensive line to protect Josh Allen by signing a former Super Bowl champion who was a free agent.

The Bills have significantly improved in the last few years, that's unquestionable. Even so, it's safe to say Buffalo has so far left a lot to be desired. Even with one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks in Josh Allen, they have failed to reach a Super Bowl.

The last two seasons have been particularly tough for Sean McDermott's men, since they couldn't even make the AFC Championship game. Last time out, it was Joe Burrow's Bengals who knocked them out in the divisional round.

But now it's time to turn the page because a new season is drawing nearer. While there's still a long way to go for Week 1, the free agency period has already begun and the Bills are making the most of it to help their quarterback.

Bills sign former Rams' guard David Edwards

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday the signing of free agent guard David Edwards on a one-year contract. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Edwards spent four seasons with the Rams, helping them win Super Bowl LVI.

This addition bolsters the Bills' offensive line, providing top protection for Allen with a guy who knows what it's like to win a championship. Edwards' last season was struck by injury, since he missed 13 games due to a concussion. However, it will be interesting to see how he settles in at the Bills.