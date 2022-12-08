In an unexpected turn of events, it seems like the Buffalo Bills are winning the race to sign Odell Beckham Jr. as a team's star has revealed a 'secret and unexpected' reunion between them and the wide receiver.

Von Miller reveals 'secret and perfect' meeting between Odell Beckham Jr., Bills' players and members of the team

Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. have a very strong friendship. The linebacker has said multiple times that he wants the wide receiver to join the Buffalo Bills and now it seems like his dream is finally coming true.

During an interview in the Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller was questioned about Odell Beckham Jr.'s situation. The former Broncos and Rams player revealed something unexpected for everybody: a secret reunion between the wide receiver and members of the team.

"We had Odell in Buffalo on Friday," said Von Miller. "We had a dinner at Josh's (Allen) house. We had dinner with him, Brandon Bean (Bills' General manager), Gabe Davis, of course Josh was there, his (Odell Beckham Jr.) agent was there. It was amazing, it coulnd't have gone better."

After Odell Beckham Jr. went to Dallas to visit the Cowboys, the team refused to offer him a contract due to his denial to work out for them. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles closed their doors as they think he wouldn't add to their already stacked wide receivers group.

But now, it seems like Buffalo is finally signing another top wide receiver besides Steffon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie. Is Odell Beckham Jr. the missing piece they need to get their first Super Bowl title?