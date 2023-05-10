Aaron Rodgers will have the honor to play in the first ever Black Friday game. Read here to check out the details.

The New York Jets will be one of the most exciting teams to watch throughout the 2023 NFL season. Aaron Rodgers takes over as the franchise quarterback trying to compete in a very crowded AFC led by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

So far, the Jets' front office has accepted almost every request from Rodgers before and after he signed. The list of names asked by the quarterback on offense keeps racking. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb or Billy Turner are some of those examples.

Now, in a very special distinction, Aaron Rodgers will be part of a historic day for the NFL. Read here to check out the details of a blockbuster matchup during the next Black Friday.

2023 NFL schedule: Aaron Rodgers will play on Black Friday

The New York Jets will host the Miami Dolphins in the first-ever NFL Black Friday game on November 24. That matchup could determine a lot in the race to conquer the AFC East.

The kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will be at 3 PM (ET). Though the Buffalo Bills remain favorites to win the division, Jets and Dolphins could be teams on the rise.

Of course, if they stay healthy, Jets vs Dolphins means a tremendous duel at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers with New York and Tua Tagovailoa for Miami. Last season, both faced each other during Week 16 of the regular season in Florida, but Rodgers was still playing for the Green Bay Packers.