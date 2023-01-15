It is not the best time for the Los Angeles Chargers. During the Super Wild Card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the AFC West team blew a 27-point lead, which has made HC Brandon Staley very mad with their own team.

The Los Angeles Chargers had an absolut nightmare in the Super Wild Card round. The AFC West squad blew a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars and were eliminated from the 2022 NFL season. Now, HC Brandon Staley addressed the situation and got real in what they did wrong in the game.

The beginning of the Super Wild Card round was incredible. The Jaguars were able to overcome a 27-0 lead by the Chargers and win their first game of the postseason with a 31-30 final score.

Of course everything was joy and happiness in Jacksonville, but not so much in Los Angeles. Brandon Staley, the team's head coach, talked about this game and send a rough message for the entire roster.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley talks about his team blowing a 27-point lead against the Jaguars

Brandon Staley did an amazing job with the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 season. He managed to get a spot in the Super Wild Card round, but it was not going to be easy as they had to face the Jaguars, the NFC South champions.

The game started very easy for the AFC West squad. They had a very comfortable 27-point lead, but at the end of the second quarter the Jaguars scored a touchdown that changed everything.

From that moment, Jacksonville scored 24 points, while the Chargers only three. This gave the Jaguars the victory, which of course did not make Brandon Staley very happy.

"I'm hurting for everybody in that locker room," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after the game. "It's a special group of guys. This is the toughest way that you can lose in the playoffs."

Staley wants to return to LA next season to work with this group, but reports are also saying that the team could search for a more experienced head coach in order to work with one of the best rosters they have had in years.