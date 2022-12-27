Everyone knows that the Denver Broncos are not having a great time this 2022 NFL season. Now, there was a huge confrontation between teammates Dalton Risner and Brett Rypien, but the guard has explained why they fought.

Before the season started, Broncos' fans were very excited to see their team's performance. With a top quarterback like Russell Wilson, their hopes were really high, but dissapointment is all they got, unfortunately.

The worst moment of the season arrived in Week 16. The AFC West squad lost to the Los Angeles Rams with a 51-14 score, which didn't make the players happy and they started fighting against each other.

Why did Dalton Risner and Brett Rypien fight during Week 16's game?

Everything was a nightmare for the Denver Broncos in Week 16. They arrived to SoFi Stadium already eliminated, but they tried to get a victory that could make their fans proud of their team in these last games of the season.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

The Broncos were defeated with a huge 51-14 score by the Rams. Russell Wilson had three interceptions during the game and his offensive line was not happy with their quarterback's performance.

Then, on the sideline, everything got worse. Cameras caught Brett Rypien, Denver's backup quarterback, arguing with Dalton Risner (Guard). Some of their teammates had to separate them as they were very close to start a fight outside the field.

According to Risner, there was a miscommunication problem that led to the discussion. But there's nothing but love between the two teammates.

"First off, it's brotherly love,'' Risner told 9NEWS after the game. "I've got so much respect for Ryp. He let our offensive line know that we need to pick up Russell Wilson when he goes down. And it's the middle of the game, it's heated. I didn't really hear what he said. I thought he was talking about us giving up sacks.

"Me and him exchanged some words, and (Latavius Murray) broke us up, and five minutes later, me and him were hugging. I told him, 'Hey, I think your message was good, I misunderstood you.' And he said, 'Yeah, I shouldn't have came at you that way. Should have been different timing.'"