It is clear that the 2022 NFL season has not been the best for the Denver Broncos. But despite everyone doubted about Russell Wilson's leadership, now Jerry Jeudy has talked about it and defended his quarterback against the critics.

When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, there were huge expectations towards what he could do for them. Unfortunately his 2022 NFL season has not been the best and was the main objective for the critics, but now Jerry Jeudy has cleared all those doubts with a very tough statement about his quarterback.

Russell Wilson was one of the most dominant quarterbacks when he played for the Seattle Seahawks. He won one Super Bowl and lost another one, but he showed everybody he's an elite player and that's how he convinced Denver to go for him.

Even though Wilson is a great quarterback, his 2022 NFL season could say the opposite. But Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver, has a clear message to all of the quarterback's doubters and those who think he doesn't help Denver.

Jerry Jeudy answers to Russell Wilson's doubters with a rough message

Before the 2022 NFL season started, everyone though that Russell Wilson would shine in Colorado. Unfortunately, he was unable to prove his value and he didn't even make it to Playoffs this year.

Jerry Jeudy, who was supposed to be his best partner at Colorado, obviously didn't have a great season neither. But now, the wide receiver has defended Wilson and talked about what he does for him and the team.

"I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii Russ man," responded Jeudy to a tweet where it says that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spot at the Broncos facility. "As a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then Russ."

During the 2022 NFL season, rumors said that Jeudy could leave Broncos before the trade deadline as several teams were interested in him. But now, it seems like a bad campaign for both has given them the strength they needed to prove themselves next year.