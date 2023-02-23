Tom Brady never imagined to end his career with an 8-9 record in his last season. Bruce Arians, who works as Senior advisor for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has now confessed why the quarterback failed in 2022.

Tom Brady didn't have the retirement he expected to. He had an awful 2022 and was eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Wild Card round. Now, Bruce Arians, Senior advisor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has confessed why the quarterback really failed in his last season in the NFL.

If there's someone in the Buccaneers who knows Tom Brady that's Bruce Arians. His former head coach had the opportunity to be close to the quarterback in his last seasons and got the best of him in 2020.

Unfortunately, things didn't really work out in 2022 for the Bucs. Brady returned last year to play his 23rd season, but Tampa Bay didn't perform very well and were eliminated sooner than expected.

Bruce Arians gets real on why Tom Brady didn't succeed in his last season

In 2020, Bruce Arians was the head coach of the Buccaneers. He asked the team's front office to hire Tom Brady and the quarterback was convinced he was arriving to the best place possible.

It didn't take too long for this partnership to work. In his first season at Tampa, Brady managed to lead the team to the Super Bowl LV, where the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs with a 31-9 score.

Unfortunately, his upcoming years were not so good. In 2022, Tom decided to put an end on his career after 23 seasons after a very bad campaign. However, Bruce Arians thinks there's an unknown reason why the quarterback failed in his last year.

"Tom wasn’t himself, you know, with all the things that were going on," Arians said during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," per the Joe Bucs Fan website. "And I got to give him all the credit in the world for battling through what he went through last year for his teammates. I think the world of him but it wasn’t the real Tom Brady out there."

In the beginning of 2022, Brady had a first attempt to retire, but he decided to return for one more season. According to reports, this was the main reason why Gisele Bundchen, his former wife, decided to divorce him. That is the main reason why Arians thinks Brady couldn't be at his best last year.