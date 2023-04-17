With Tom Brady out of the team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new starting quarterback this year. As the 2023 NFL season approaches, Kyle Trask has taken a shot at Baker Mayfield, his new teammate, over the job available.

Once the 2022 NFL season ended, the Buccaneers had to find someone to take the team's offense. Baker Mayfield was hired to replace the legend, giving him a 1-year deal to prove himself to the entire league.

However, Mayfield won't be the only quarterback at Tampa this year. Kyle Trask will be fighting against the former Los Angeles Rams player for the job, and the competition is more alive than ever.

Kyle Trask wants to steal Baker Mayfield's starting job at Buccaneers

In recent days, there has been a lot of speculation on who will be the starting quarterback at Tampa Bay this year. Even Todd Bowles, the team's head coach, has warned both Trask and Mayfield that they don't have the job secure.

Mayfield recognized it won't be easy to replace Tom Brady. However, the former 1st-overall pick doesn't really know if he's going to start the season or if the Bucs will use Kyle Trask, who wants an opportunity.

"I've just been told it's an open competition. But at the end of the day, I know the team's gonna do what they have to do to put whoever on the field that's gonna allow our team to be the most successful," Trask told reporters on Monday. "For me, I feel at this time, I just really need to hone in and be as consistent as I can. At the end of the day, I'm just trying to do whatever I can to make this team succeed. Fortunately enough, I've had two years of prior experience with a very veteran quarterback room, and there's a lot to take away from that. I'm going to try to implement those styles and routines that they had into my routine and hopefully that'll make us more successful at the end of the day."

Prior to Mayfield's arrival, Buccaneers senior football consultant Bruce Arians said that they trusted Kyle Trask. However, they wanted to add a veteran quarterback to avoid putting extra pressure on the 25-year-old.