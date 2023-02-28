The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started their reconstruction with some very surprising moves. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the NFC South squad has cut a key piece of their Super Bowl LV victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Everything is set for a new NFL season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already started their plans for it. The NFC South team has now cut a key piece of their Super Bowl LV victory in a very surprising move.

The Buccaneers had a resurgence in 2020. They included Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who were very important for them to win the Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But those two players were not the only ones who were vital in that roster. Three years later, Tampa Bay has decided to move on from a key piece in their Super Bowl win.

Buccaneers release a key piece of their Super Bowl LV win

Three years have passed since the Buccaneers were the best team in the NFL. Unfortunately, they are starting a reconstruction that won't be easy. but it has to be done.

After they lost Tom Brady this year due to his retirement, their offense will be harmed again. The Buccaneers have released Leonard Fournette, who was the best running back for the team in their Super Bowl LVI win with 89 yards and one touchdown.

Fournette was Buccaneers' starting running back in 2022, but Rachaad White had a remarkable season too and that's why the team decided to keep the 24-year-old for the upcoming season.

Now, the former Jaguars player is free to sign with any team. The 28-year-old will definitely land in a new squad in 2023, but there are still no rumors about his future.