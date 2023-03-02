The Buffalo Bills could have a big surprise for their fans. Read here to check out the possible change in the uniforms.

The Buffalo Bills had a great regular season after a 13-3 record. Josh Allen delivered a solid year and Sean McDermott kept doing a brilliant work as head coach. However, the Bills failed once again in the playoffs when they were eliminated at home by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round.

So, even with all the promising signs, the truth is that the Bills haven't reached the Super Bowl since the 1993 season. Though they are the best team in the AFC East, that's not enough for a franchise which desperately needs a championship.

Now, toward the 2023 season, the Buffalo Bills might shake things up a little bit to remember the old glory days. Read here to check out the amazing uniform change they are preparing to delight their extraordinary fan base. The color matchup with Dolphins, Jets and Patriots could be spectacular.

Report: Buffalo Bills might change their uniforms for 2023 season

In the last few seasons, the Bills have kept their traditional combination of jersey colors. Blue for the home games and white when they play on the road. However, they also switched their helmets to white leaving behind that glorious tenure of Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and head coach Marv Levy.

During the 90s, with the emblematic red helmets, the Bills won the AFC four straight years and became an unforgettable team by losing their four chances at the Super Bowl. Two against the Dallas Cowboys, one facing the New York Giants and another one with Washington.

So, toward the 2023 season, the Bills could ask for help in the road of nostalgia. According to several reports, Buffalo might bring back the traditional red helmets as part of their alternative uniforms. Of course, thousands of fans are thrilled by this possible change.

Last year, during a practice in preseason, Josh Allen took the field with a Bills red helmet and many fans believed the switch was coming. Nevertheless, just a few minutes later, the team confirmed they were sticking with white helmets. The episode was a sensation on social media. Now, the wish might come true in 2023.